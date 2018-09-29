WASHINGTON • The Senate’s take-no-prisoners partisan warfare over U.S. Appeals Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and Kavanaugh’s own injudicious denunciations of his political enemies have placed the court in an unwelcome spotlight as it begins a new term Monday.
The political underpinnings of the court — conservative justices nominated by Republican presidents, liberal ones named by Democrats — are never far from the surface. But justices on both sides strive to stress that ideological rather than partisan concerns account for their disagreements.
The open warfare over Kavanaugh has left the court with more than just an empty chair at the end of the bench.
“After this, public perception is going to increasingly be that it’s more a political body than a judicial one,” said Benjamin Barton, a law professor at the University of Tennessee who studies the federal judiciary. “To me, this will be a disaster for them.”
Added Jonathan Peters, a media law professor at the University of Georgia. “The court is a political institution, yes, but as much as possible it’s critical for the justices to be — and be regarded as — impartial, trustworthy and above the political fray. The justices have reason now to be concerned.”
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan said as much late last week at an appearance at the UCLA School of Law.
She steadfastly stayed away from questions about Kavanaugh, but she worried about public perception.
“The court’s strength as an institution of American governance depends on people believing it has a certain kind of legitimacy — on people believing it’s not simply just an extension of politics, that its decision-making has a kind of integrity to it,” Kagan said. “If people don’t believe that, they have no reason to accept what the court does.”
Kavanaugh, a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, rejected attempts to paint him as a political warrior in his first appearances before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “The Supreme Court must never be viewed as a partisan institution,” he said.
But he came out swinging Thursday with his nomination hanging in the balance. “This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups,” he said in what will probably be the enduring sound bite of the hearing.
President Trump immediately graded his nominee’s work, calling his words “powerful, honest and riveting.”
Other Kavanaugh supporters said the judge’s raw 45-minute opening statement was exactly what should be expected from a man who felt his entire career was being undermined by uncorroborated allegations encouraged by Democrats and liberal interest groups intent on keeping him off the court.
But those who watch the court speculated on how the testimony went over across the street, at the Supreme Court.
Justices pride themselves on disagreeing without being disagreeable, said Justin Driver, a law professor at the University of Chicago.
“The goal is to keep disputes far away from the personal front and to keep the focus on overarching legal issues,” he said. “I would be utterly shocked if any member of the current court believed that Judge Kavanaugh’s conduct during Thursday’s hearings reflected those norms.”
If Kavanaugh’s most important audience Thursday was the president who nominated him, those who analyze the court were wondering about the reaction of Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.
Kavanaugh’s confirmation would put Roberts in the central position on the court, with the ability not only to often determine the outcome of cases but also decide how far and how quickly to move the law.
He takes his role as chief justice seriously — the nation has had only 17 of them — and has tried to protect the reputation of the court as nonpartisan. Politicians do not make it easy, he said in a 2016 speech.