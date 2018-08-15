PARKLAND, Fla. • Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to a more secure campus Wednesday as they began their first new school year since a gunman killed 17 people in the freshman building. But some say they still won’t feel protected despite $6.5 million in security enhancements, including 18 safety monitors, new classroom locks and video surveillance.
All the students wore lanyards with IDs around their necks as they walked past a heavy police presence, in what has become their new normal. Volunteers greeted them with German shepherds, and a helicopter hovered overhead.
Samantha Deitsch, 15, said she’s grateful for the changes, but “there’s literally no place that I am every day that I feel 100 percent safe and the thought doesn’t go through my head that someone could come in with a gun.”
Three school resource officers, three security specialists and a dozen monitors will keep watch at new fences and gates at the beginning and end of the school day.
Visitors will have only one way in, and they’ll be screened through a video intercom system. All classroom doors have new hardware that automatically locks when doors are pulled shut.
Some changes are statewide: Florida became the first state to require police or armed guards at all public schools after the shooting — a mandate many districts are struggling to meet.