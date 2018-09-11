Talking about Generation Z without mention of smartphones is impossible. The connection between teen and device has become the defining question about the generation following the millennials.
But a new Pew Research Center study suggests the smartphone habits of those teens' parents can be worrisome too.
Take the dinner table, the clichéd scene where a parent tries to converse with a cell phone-wielding teen, headphones on and distracted. Seventy-two percent of parents say their teens are often or sometimes distracted by their phones while they try to have a conversation. But when Pew asked teens the same question about their parents, 51 percent said they believe their parents are often or sometimes distracted by their phones during real-life conversations.
Some teens might be a bit better at managing their distraction than their parents are. Fifteen percent of parents told Pew they are often distracted at work because of their phones. Only 8 percent of teens said the same about themselves at school. And similar numbers of teens (18 percent) and parents (20 percent) report that they feel obligated to respond immediately to messages from others.
For a long time, the conversation about teens and their phones has focused almost exclusively on concerns about addiction. The Pew study does show that many teens have an intense bond with their devices, with 42 percent saying they felt "anxious" without their phones. But teens also have demonstrated with increasing frequency that their relationship to their phones often is neither wholly good nor wholly bad.
For example, Parkland, Fla., students responded to the massacre at their high school in February by using their phones to broadcast what was happening and, in private group chats and messages, check on one another. In the wake of the shooting, a group of students created a viral campaign that became a march against gun violence.
Pew surveyed 1,058 parents with at least one child aged 13 to 17, and 743 teens. The margin of error was plus or minus 5 percentage points for the teens and 4.5 percentage points for the parents.
The results also show some generational gaps when comparing these groups' attitudes toward their smartphone usage.
Yet the gaps aren't as big as you'd expect. For instance, 54 percent of teens say they spend too much time on their phones. Thirty-six percent of parents feel the same about themselves. Seventy-two percent of teens often or sometimes check their phone messages right after waking up in the morning. Fifty-seven percent of parents do the same.
Meanwhile, 52 percent of teens have reported cutting back on time spent on their phones; 57 percent say the same about social media, and 58 percent about video games.
But not all screen-time management is self-imposed. Sixty-five percent of parents told Pew they worry about their teens' screen time, and 57 percent said they limit how much time, or when, their teens can access their phones or the internet. Those restrictions were more common among parents of teens aged 13 or 14 than those with teens aged 15 to 17.
Another Pew study, released in May, found that 45 percent of teens say they're online "almost constantly," a percentage that has nearly doubled in just a few years.