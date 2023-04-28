Daniel Summeril took first place in the discus and second in the shot put as the Woodland park track and field team racked up personal records at the Thunderbolt Invite in Rye on April 21.

The Panthers also took home the team titles in both the boys and the girls competitions.

“There are too many great performances to mention them all," coach Jeremy Grier said. "However, I would like to highlight Daniel Summeril, who took first in the disc and second in shot put, with PRs in both events. He has guaranteed himself a spot at the state track meet next month.

"On the girls' side, I would like to highlight Stella Schroeder. Stella competed in four events. She took first place in three of the four events and 2nd place in the other."

Woodland Park will next compete on May 5 at Canon City High School beginning at 9 a.m.