CINCINNATI — From the trunk of a car to the lid of a piano, dads sometimes have to get creative when it’s time to change their child’s diaper without a changing station.
Pampers says it’s time that men’s restrooms catch up with the responsibilities of modern fathers.
The company announced an initiative to install 5,000 changing tables in men’s restrooms across the U.S. and Canada. The announcement accompanies Pampers’ new ad campaign, which encourages fathers to share moments they bonded with their child during a diaper change.