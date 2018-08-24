Bragging rights are on the line Friday as the Pikes Peak region’s top teams from 2017 go head-to-head in a season-opening clash built for the big screen.

And while the community is rallying around the matchup, the teams are even more ready to hit the field.

“You have to play up the excitement,” Pine Creek coach Todd Miller said at CHSAA football media day last week. “When you’re that close and you have two programs that have battled, it’s what high school sports are about. It’s healthy, it’s American, and it’s what we want. You want to see the best. And our boys are going to show up, it should be exciting.”

Miller has built a program that has absorbed just seven losses since 2013, with three state championships thrown in, but the Eagles’ most recent trip to the state title game ended in heartache with a loss to Pueblo South.

Just a few miles down the road, Palmer Ridge celebrated its recent program success with Monument’s first state championship, which capped a 14-0 2017 season under Tom Pulford, who turned the program around in just a few short years.

Pine Creek will look to junior quarterback Gavin Herberg to step into the limelight after limited snaps last year. Herberg, however, has trained with some of the best quarterbacks in the state, including Palmer Ridge star Ty Evans, and is ready for his new leadership role.

David Moore III returns for Pine Creek a nearly 2,000 yard sophomore season, and will be a big focus for the Palmer Ridge defense.

“He’s a good running back for sure, but we’ve faced good running backs before and our defense is typically strong,” said Palmer Ridge linebacker JC Sparks. “Our front six and our defensive backs are going to be pretty good and if we prepare well enough we will be fine.”

Palmer Ridge returns a large core from last year’s state championship campaign, including Evans, his top target last year Deuce Roberson and running back Raef Ruel.

Friday’s clash between a perennially powerful program and a newly successful squad could prove to be a major test for Palmer Ridge, which wants to maintain a winning culture for years to come.

“We understand what we did last year is now the new standard, and the work that we put in day after day in practices and workouts,” said Palmer Ridge defensive end Aidan Cullen. “The preparation that we do ,it’s very important for all of us and we are increasing the work that we do to set the new standard.”

But if the Eagles have their way, they would remain atop the Pikes Peak region rankings.

“There’s nothing like some good old fashioned hate,” Miller said. “They don’t care for us and I think it’s mutual. And we will do everything we can to compete and we will show up.”