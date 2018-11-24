GRAND JUNCTION — Seven more days.
That’s all Palmer Ridge’s football team wanted. Seven more days with their brothers.
But a shot at a second straight Class 3A state title is certainly in the back of their minds.
Saturday the No. 4 Bears took one step closer, and extended their season seven more days in a 42-7 upending of No. 1 Palisade, defeating the Bulldogs for the second straight year in the state semifinals.
“We knew they would come out hitting hard, and we knew they would be talking about last year,” quarterback Ty Evans said. “We knew they would come out intense and we just had to match it and one-up them in heart. I told the guys it was going to be pound-for-pound, a dogfight and we just have to want it more than them.”
But it wasn’t quite the dogfight Evans envisioned thanks to another complete team effort from the Bears.
Palmer Ridge will return to defend its 3A state title next week against No. 2 Pueblo East, which defeated Erie 35-17 in the semifinals Saturday. The Eagles defeated Palmer Ridge 28-21 in September, but since the Bears have won 10 straight, scoring no fewer than 35 points a game along the way.
“I think I underestimated them last time, and they showed up,” Evans said. “But this time I can promise that I’m not going to be unprepared and everyone on this team is going to come out with one goal in mind.”
“Going back to the state championship, last year I said it was surreal, but this year, I look at these guys and they truly are my brothers,” said senior defensive end Aidan Cullen. “I think about the state championship and it’s less about that game but more about having one more week with these guys, and that’s awesome.”
Cullen and the rest of the Palmer Ridge defense held the class’ No. 2 rushing offense to one touchdown. Prior to Saturday’s semifinal game the Bulldogs averaged 332.4 rushing yards and 34.9 points.
After Palmer Ridge took a quick 7-0 lead thanks to a 3-yard rush by junior running back Raef Ruel, Palisade scored a 3-yard TD of its own — but that would be it for the Bulldogs.
Ruel returned to the end zone two more times on short rushing touchdowns as his already impressive run game continues to be more dominant through the postseason.
But it wasn’t until Cullen recovered a fumble on the 2-yard line that the Bears really started having fun.
Evans had just rushed for a 3-yard score to give the Bears a 28-7 lead when Palisade’s Jason Bruce couldn’t hold on to the ball, fumbling deep in his own zone.
“I’m a little annoyed that I didn’t just pick it up and run it in,” Cullen said. “The fumble recovery was big time, but it wasn’t just me. Colton (Dill) came across and stopped the running back from getting the ball and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time and picked it up, and gave a lot of momentum to our offense. And I think that put the nails in the coffin.”
Noah Brom and AJ Carpenter followed with a pair of short Palmer Ridge touchdown runs as the Bulldogs struggled to find any momentum thanks to pressure from JC Sparks, Charlie Deeds, Jacob Dillon and a host of other defenders.
When asked what was special about the PR defense, which has allowed just 28 points in the postseason, Cullen’s answer was simple.
“One word sums it up,” Cullen said. “Brotherhood.”