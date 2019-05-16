LAKEWOOD – The way Palmer Ridge’s Grace Szucs saw it, her foe in an all-Monument pole vault showdown was not her good friend but the bar.
And she figured the bar was going to win.
But though Szucs needed three attempts to clear 11 feet, 2 inches, she flung herself over 11-4 on the first try to defeat her longtime gymnastics pal Alexa Oatman of Lewis-Palmer and claim a 4A state championship.
Here’s the winning pole vault for Palmer Ridge’s Grace Szucs. She’s the Pikes Peak region’s first champion of the day at state track. @gazettepreps pic.twitter.com/6UmyXvZ9AT— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) May 16, 2019
“I was honestly just shocked,” Szucs said of her successful try at 11-4, which was 3 inches beyond her season-best prior to Thursday’s first day of the state meet at Jefferson County Stadium. “I did not expect to clear it first attempt — if at all.
“I was pretty happy.”
In a friendly twist, so was the runner-up.
Oatman and Szucs developed a bond at The SunDance Studio in Monument, and began to spend even more time together through pole vault. They even carpooled to a camp during the offseason.
“It was fun to go head-to-head,” said Oatman, who was the first to clear 11-2 and was guaranteed at least the silver when she and Szucs were the only ones to advance beyond that height. “I’m glad that she won, though. She’s a senior, so let her have that. And next year I’ll be first.”
Lewis-Palmer sophomore Alexa Oatman becomes the first to clear 11-1 in the 4A pole vault. @gazettepreps pic.twitter.com/EJBQSi50kH— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) May 16, 2019
While Oatman, a sophomore, will have further cracks at a state title; Szucs isn’t sure if this was her last competition.
Her performance on the PSAT earned her a National Merit Scholarship, and she’s headed to Nebraska next year to pursue an education that she hopes will eventually take her to medical school.
But she also plans to continue her work in pole vault with hopes of walking on with the Cornhuskers. And why not? She picked up the sport two years ago after 15 years in gymnastics, but she competed in pole vault in just one meet toward the end of the season. Last year she qualified for state, but finished off the podium. This year, she’s a state champion.
The bar keeps moving for Szucs. And the bar keeps losing.