When she was 6 years old, Alexis Ellison got a Wii. She loved it. But she didn’t play every game equally, or even work through a few in rotation.
Ellison was hooked on Wii tennis. And after playing countless matches, she started to wonder what the real thing was like.
So her mom signed Ellison up for lessons, and eventually she started playing competitively.
Real tennis, she quickly realized, was much better than Wii tennis.
Now, Ellison is the No. 1 singles player for Palmer Ridge.
She defeated Cosette Gaines of Discovery Canyon in a match on Thursday at DCC.
Ellison and Gaines were battling each other, but they also had another opponent: the wind.
Colorado Springs was on a high wind warning, with speeds between 35 to 45 mph, and gusts of up to 70 mph. And it was apparent.
When players threw the ball in the air to serve, it would often move a few inches to the side, causing the player to adjust. Other times, what would normally be a solid hit would simply die in the air, falling short of the net.
But that’s been the case all season, according to coach Skip Wells, who called this one of the windiest tennis seasons he can remember.
“I’m just so proud of the girls for persevering against not only a strong Discovery Canyon team, but some really strong wind as well,” Wells said.
In the No. 1 singles match, Gaines and Ellison were lucky to have a court at least partially shielded by the side of a hill. The rest of the courts were higher up, in direct line of the gusts.
The courts at Palmer Ridge are similar, so in practice the Bears learn how to hit with and against the wind.
Ellison said Wells also focuses a lot on the little things, so the Bears are ready for what they can control when the outside elements get particularly tough.
And as her match progressed on Thursday, Ellison adjusted to the weather and was able to play through it, firing off serves that even had opposing coaches yelling out praise for the junior.
As for the wind, she figured that out, too.
“You’ve got to hit it softer with the wind at your back, and much harder when you're facing into it,” Ellison said.
Throughout her match, teammates would come up to Ellison’s mom to ask, “How’s Alexis playing? Is she winning?”
And when her match ended, Ellison returned the favor, packing up her gear and making her way to the other courts to watch the remaining matches.
“Our team is cheerful and that helps us,” she said. “We cheer for each other, we always watch each other. I think that is really important.”