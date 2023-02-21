MONUMENT • A Palmer Ridge High School sophomore was recently named the Division 4 Young Marine of the Year.

Jackson Waters, 16, Monument, was named last month as the Young Marine of the Year for Division 4. A member of the Mountain View Young Marines, located in Centennial, Waters now represents Division 4 in competition with five other division winners for the National Young Marine of the Year title, the highest national honor bestowed by the Young Marines organization.

The Young Marines is a national nonprofit youth education and service program for boys and girls, ages 8 through high school graduation. The organization aims to promote the mental, moral and physical development of its members, focusing on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline. The Young Marines started in 1959 with one unit and a handful of youths and has since grown to over 235 units with 5,700 youths and 2,100 adult volunteers in 40 states, Washington D.C., Japan and affiliates in other host countries.

Division 4 of the Young Marines consists of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

As the top Young Marine of Division 4, Water will travel to other units throughout the division to lead, motivate and serve as a role model for other Young Marines over the course of a year.

Waters joined the Young Marines when he was 9 and presently holds the rank of YM/SgtMaj.

He said he is happy his parents encouraged him to be in the program which has given him opportunities he never thought possible.

“The Young Marines has helped me become a better person,” Waters said. “The discipline I have gained has helped me become successful in school. The program has taught me how to prioritize goals and manage time. This experience has been invaluable. I have gained valuable skills that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Waters’ achievements with the Young Marines include Unit Young Marine of the Year, Regimental Young Marine of the Year, First Sgt Division 4 Texas Leadership School, Recruit Instructor, two Gold Presidential Service Awards and Public Affairs Correspondent.

After high school, he plans to attend college to study criminology and develop his future plans of becoming a Colorado State Trooper.

In his spare time, Waters enjoys photography, reading, mountain biking and running.

“A proven leader, Waters is an exemplary Young Marine,” national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret.) said. “His Young Marine accomplishments are outstanding. At the young age of 16, he has already received numerous accolades from his division.

“Each of our six division winners show great leadership qualities and demonstrate a sincere reverence to veterans. A foundation of the Young Marines program, each of these division winners practice a healthy drug-free lifestyle.”

Waters is the son of Trent Waters, a former sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps and the current unit commander. His mother, Traci Waters, is the training officer for the unit. Two of his five siblings were also active in the Young Marines.