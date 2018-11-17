Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans runs the ball in for a touchdown during the game against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison wide receiver Seth Fuller is brought down by Palmer Ridge cornerback Anthony "Duece" Roberson II 7 in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison running back Devon Washington, left, has an incomplete pass against Palmer Ridge's Donavon Carroll in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge cornerback Dylan Matesi brings down Harrison Quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III reacts after being shoved to the ground in the third quarter against Palmer Ridge in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. The play resulted penalty against Palmer Ridge and a first down. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans runs the ball in for a touchdown during the game against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison wide receiver Seth Fuller is brought down by Palmer Ridge cornerback Anthony "Duece" Roberson II 7 in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison running back Devon Washington, left, has an incomplete pass against Palmer Ridge's Donavon Carroll in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge cornerback Dylan Matesi brings down Harrison Quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III reacts after being shoved to the ground in the third quarter against Palmer Ridge in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. The play resulted penalty against Palmer Ridge and a first down. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Two of the area's top passers going head-to-head, each with defenses that have flown through the regular season tormenting opponents - it should have been a battle for the ages, instead of the dominating 51-14 victory by Palmer Ridge.
But then the ice came.
With a real-feel temperature of around 16 degrees and freezing rain, Saturday's Class 3A quarterfinal game between undefeated Harrison and reigning 3A champ Palmer Ridge became a game of adjustments.
Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans runs the ball in for a touchdown during the game against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison wide receiver Seth Fuller is brought down by Palmer Ridge cornerback Anthony "Duece" Roberson II 7 in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge cornerback Dylan Matesi brings down Harrison Quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison running back Devon Washington, left, has an incomplete pass against Palmer Ridge's Donavon Carroll in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison Quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III, right, stiff-arms Palmer Ridge's Donavon Carroll in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III hands the ball off to teammate running back Aumiere Shedrick against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge defensive tackle and captain Jacob Dillon flexes and smiles after the defense held the Harrison Panthers without a gain in yards during the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III tries to break free against Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison linebacker Romeo Wells tries to tackle Palmer Ridge running back Josiah Castro in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge's Anthony "Duece" Roberson II tries to clear Harrison defensive back Kahli Dotison in a touchdown attempt in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans, center, looks for an open teammate against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III looks for an open player against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
The Palmer Ridge defense takes down Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison's Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III kicks the ball down field against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge's Charles Deeds kicks the ball away against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III runs with the ball against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison wide receiver Seth Fuller catches the ball for a touchdown against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III reacts after being shoved to the ground in the third quarter against Palmer Ridge in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. The play resulted penalty against Palmer Ridge and a first down. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans runs the ball for extra yards against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison Quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III receives the snap against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge's Anthony "Duece" Roberson II, right, avoids the tackle from Harrison's defensive back Al Ashford as he completes the touchdown in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III, right, avoids the tackle from Palmer Ridge's Donavon Carroll in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge Quarterback Ty Evans runs the ball for extra yards against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
"I think our team did a good job adapting to the weather conditions," Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford said. "It's always tough when you work on certain things throughout the week and based on the conditions you have to reroute and do things a little differently, but I think the kids did a nice job executing what was called down the stretch.
"It wasn't the perfect day to draw up, but if you have a chance to play football this time of year it's a good day. So we will take whatever we get in terms of weather."
Despite the icy conditions, Palmer Ridge took no time at all setting the tone with a 19-second, two-play, 60-yard first drive to get on the board early in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Ty Evans emerged from the sideline to toss up two long balls, one to Deuce Roberson, and the second to a wide-open Charlie Deeds in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown.
"It's clutch. It's always good starting off fast," Deeds said. But after his initial touchdown catch, Deeds and the rest of the PR receivers had a tough time pulling down passes.
"It was nearly impossible to catch the ball today," Deeds said. "It was like catching a big ice cube. There were multiple that I should have caught today that I feel like in warmer weather I could have, but it is what it is and Ty stayed behind me all day."
Harrison's Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez was able to get a few passes off before the conditions got too treacherous, including a beautiful 48-yard touchdown pass to Seth Fuller for the Panthers' first score.
Westbrook-Sanchez and running back Aumiere Shedrick had a few sparks of momentum on the ground, but in all Harrison struggled against the Palmer Ridge defensive line, which brought strong pressure the whole way through. The Palmer Ridge defense scored a safety in the second quarter.
On the other end, the Bears' offensive line had a spectacular game, giving Evans the time he needed to read the field for potential pass plays and open it up for Raef Ruel, Noah Brom and Josiah Castro to put in work on the ground.
"I think our offensive line deserves a lot of credit," Pulford said. "I think early in the game Ty was doing the right thing and getting the ball out to the right guys but it was difficult to hold on to. At that point being able to lean on the run game a little bit and be a little more patient its a great asset to have."
Evans ran for two touchdowns, while Ruel and Castro ran for one each. Roberson also pulled down two touchdown receptions including a 61-yarder in which he tip-toed down the sideline to stay in bounds.
"I think it's more of a confidence thing," said Evans, who prior to Saturday's game had nearly doubled his rushing total from a year ago. "Last year I would see those holes and think, oh that's Raef's job, and I would sit back, but this year it's just reacting and being confident in my running abilities and knowing that I can extend plays and score touchdowns with my legs."
Westbrook-Sanchez found a hole for a 23-yard touchdown as time expired in Harrison's first loss of the season.
"He is an explosive athlete and he's great at extending the play. I think any time you have an athlete like that with weapons around him it becomes critical that everyone is doing their job," Pulford said. "O just continues to make plays and stretch the field. It was awesome to compete against a guy like that."