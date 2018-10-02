It wasn't the finish they had hoped for, but the Palmer Ridge boys' golfers will take it.
After all, the Bears made history — again.
Behind senior Drew Laake's 2-over 74 in the second round Tuesday at the Class 4A state championships at The Club at Flying Horse, Palmer Ridge placed third and topped last year's finish by one spot for its best showing in program history.
Thanks to a stellar 4-under performance by Micah Stangebye, Montrose captured the team title with a 451. Steamboat Springs (457) and Palmer Ridge (468) rounded out the top three.
The third-place finish, however, already got Bears coach Gary Long thinking about next season. That's because three of his state qualifiers have one more year of prep golf left.
"We're going to continue to get better," Long said.
Juniors Trey Jones and Elijah Harp both fired an 80 Tuesday, followed by junior Lance Phillips' 82. The highest individual score did not count toward the final team total.
Jones wrapped up his front nine of the second round with a 1-under 35, thanks to three birdies. But he shot a 45 on the back nine.
Then there was Laake, who pulled off a 79 in the first round, but he put that showing aside Tuesday and ultimately settled for a 10th-place tie with two other golfers. He parred the front nine with one birdie before finishing the back nine with two more birdies and a par on the final hole.
"He came out here and played excellent," Long said. "That was a great way for him to end his career here at Palmer Ridge."
Still, Laake seemed bummed he couldn't lead the Bears to a higher finish but he left the golf course knowing that Palmer Ridge is in good hands — citing his three junior teammates with state tournament experience.
"We could have played a little better," Laake said. "We wanted to win, but we put (up) a respectable score. I think there's positives to take away from that ... The good news is, I have three juniors on this team and they'll be in the same position next year, trying to win a state title."
Meanwhile, sophomore Kaden Ford shot a 167 to lead Discovery Canyon to a ninth-place finish. That run featured an eagle on No. 8 Tuesday.
Coronado took 10th after sophomore Andrew Merz finished with a 171 — enough for 47th overall. Cheyenne Mountain's Gabe Marmon (163) and Keaton Hulen (169) placed 27th and 42nd, respectively.
Woodland Park tied for 11th, thanks to Lou Levy leading with a 170.