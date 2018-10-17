Thursday’s football game between Pine Creek and Palmer will feature shortened quarters as the Terrors battle low numbers of players.
According to a letter sent out to football parents by the Pine Creek booster club, Palmer strongly considered forfeiting the 4A Southern contest, but coaches came to an agreement to play a modified game. The letter did not state the length of each quarter.
The letter states that “Palmer estimates to have 15 suited varsity players.”
This decision comes two weeks after Cheyenne Mountain, another 4A Southern foe, forfeited its game against Pine Creek, citing low numbers due to injury and ineligibility.
Palmer celebrated its first win since 2016 in a Week 2 victory over Mitchell, but has been outscored 266-12 in its next five losses.
- Visit gazettepreps.com for more news and notes from high school sports around the Pikes Peak region.
In January CHSAA approved new football alignments, which placed Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain in the 4A Southern conference, requiring them to play Pine Creek each season.
CHSAANow.com released a story Wednesday morning detailing what the association plans to do to help struggling programs, forfeits and lopsided losses.
"We are looking at all options to give kids across the state an opportunity to participate in situations that can help these programs grow," said CHSAA assistant commissioner Bud Ozzello, who oversees football. "We're going to look at things outside the traditional structure."
The story stated there are already discussions in the works about the next alignment, as the association will consider everything - including adding a 6A classification - to help programs improve.
Stay with GazettePreps as we gather more information.