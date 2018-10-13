BIDYA, West Bank • Palestinians on Saturday buried eight of their dead — a woman killed when a stone hit her in the head while riding in a car in the West Bank, an attack blamed on Jewish settlers, and seven who were shot by Israeli troops during protests in Gaza the previous day.
It was the latest aftermath of another day of violence in the coastal strip. The Israeli military said 14,000 Palestinians had thronged the border fence areas, burning tires and throwing rocks, firebombs and grenades at soldiers stationed atop earth mounds on the other side of the barrier.
The 48-year-old Palestinian woman and mother of eight, Aisha Rabi, was traveling with her husband and two daughters to their home in the village of Bidya in the northern West Bank when she was struck in the head by a stone early Saturday.
Her cousin, Isam Rabi, said the family’s car was pelted with stones. Aisha was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her husband saw a group of settlers nearby, Rabi said.
Israel said it was investigating the incident and imposed a gag order on the process.
The area is near several ultranationalist Jewish settlements. On Oct. 7, a Palestinian assailant killed two Israelis in a nearby settlement. And on Thursday, a Palestinian man stabbed and wounded an Israeli soldier there, raising the possibility of a revenge attack.
In Gaza, funerals were held for seven Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops during Friday’s weekly protest. Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader, attended one of the funerals, pledging to keep up the protests until a decade-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade is lifted.