At about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, double amputees Mandy Horvath and Travis MacCordy Strong summited Pikes Peak by literally pulling themselves up the mountain. Horvath lost her legs in a train accident and Strong lost his legs to a roadside bomb while serving in Iraq. Clad in "legless legends" shirts, the two started them climb on Thursday morning at the Manitou Incline. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Last Thursday, two double-amputees made the 2,000 foot climb up the Manitou Incline near Colorado Springs and then they kept going, reaching the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak by Sunday at 6:15 p.m.
Travis MacCordy Strong and Mandy Horvath used their hands to push themselves up the grueling climb. The Barr Trail route climbs more than 7,000 feet over the course of 13 miles. The pair’s use of the Manitou Incline cuts out a couple of these miles on the standard route, but makes the initial elevation gain that much more intense and exhausting.
Strong lost both of his legs to a roadside bomb during his time of military service in Iraq. Horvath lost her legs in a train accident.
Mandy coaches Travis up the last part of Pikes Peak. At about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, double amputees Mandy Horvath and Travis MacCordy Strong summited Pikes Peak by literally pulling themselves up the mountain. Horvath lost her legs in a train accident and Strong lost his legs to a roadside bomb while serving in Iraq. Clad in "legless legends" shirts, the two started them climb on Thursday morning at the Manitou Incline. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Mandy is presented a one year sober coin by her father, Clay Horvath. At about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, double amputees Mandy Horvath and Travis MacCordy Strong summited Pikes Peak by literally pulling themselves up the mountain. Horvath lost her legs in a train accident and Strong lost his legs to a roadside bomb while serving in Iraq. Clad in "legless legends" shirts, the two started them climb on Thursday morning at the Manitou Incline. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Though it was Strong’s first ascent of Pikes Peak as a double-amputee, Horvath has summited the peak before. Last summer she made it up the peak in three days, accompanied by an experienced guide.
The two donned matching shirts featuring the slogan “Legless Legends” during various parts of the climb. In live videos posted on Facebook by Mandy Horvath throughout the ascent, she mentions how thankful she is for the support the two received along the way from a number of individuals, including one man that heard about their ascent and surprised them by showing up to help.