Denver tree Seven stories tall, the newly installed Mile High Tree at the Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Watch at gazette.com.
nation/world Aiming to play the role of global statesman as the impeachment drama was unfolding in Washington, President Donald Trump instead shattered NATO’s professed message of unity at its 70th anniversary celebration in England and put his personal and policy differences with alliance members on stark display. A7 Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital after being treated for a urinary tract infection. A9 Sports The AFA men’s basketball team hit 17 3-pointers to win its Mountain West opener at Wyoming. “We were feeling it tonight,” said Lavelle Scottie, who made three 3-pointers on the way to 19 points. “If we’re all feeling it, let’s get it. Let’s share it. Let’s get some shots.” C6 business Nearly 10 months out of bankruptcy, Sears is limping into the holiday shopping season. They’re grungy and understaffed, poorly stocked and losing vendors. B1
corrections
The Gazette corrects errors of fact in this space. If you find mistakes, please call 636-0266 during business hours.