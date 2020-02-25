Lotteries Powerball: Est. jackpot: $70 million 25, 37, 39, 61, 62 Powerball 11 — Powerplay 3 Mega Millions: Est. jackpot: $55 million x, x, x, x, x Megaball x — Megaplier x Lucky for Life: $1,000 a day for life 23, 27, 33, 44, 48 Lucky Ball 11 Colorado Lotto: Est. jackpot: $1.3 million 1, 3, 12, 24, 28, 30 Colorado Lotto Plus: 4, 11, 14, 24, 33, 38 Cash 5: x, x, x, x, x Drawing held daily Pick 3: Midday: 1, 6, 5; Evening: x, x, x; — Drawings held daily.
label hed Text goes here here here here here here here here here here here and here here here here here here here here. Watch at gazette.com.
nation/world Tesla’s partially automated driving system steered an electric SUV into a concrete barrier on a Silicon Valley freeway because it was operating under conditions it couldn’t handle and because the driver likely was distracted by playing a game on his smartphone, the National Transportation Safety Board has found. • President Donald Trump says an India visit that featured a mega-rally, a tour of the Taj Mahal and meetings with business leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a “tremendous learning experience” for him. A7 Sports Facincil incidunt wisl digna facin ea facinim in ver iliquat vel in vel illa commy here here here here here here. C1 business A bad for the markets: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 878 points, or 3.1%, to 27,081. The S&P 500 fell 97 points, or 3%, to 3,128. The Nasdaq lost 255 points, or 2.8%, to 8,965. B1
corrections
The Gazette corrects errors of fact in this space. If you find mistakes, please call 636-0266 during business hours.