corrections The Gazette corrects errors of fact in this space. If you find mistakes, please call 636-0266 during business hours.
nation/world Facincil incidunt wisl digna facin ea facinim in ver iliquat. • Infor here here here here here here here here here here here. A7 Sports CC hockeyacincil incidunt wisl digna facin ea facinim in ver iliquat vel in vel illa commy here here here here here here. C1 business Long-term U.S. mortgage rates have sunk to a record low, giving many homeowners an opening to refinance their loans to free up more money to spend. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage hit a record low of 3.29% this week from 3.45% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. B1
label hed Text goes here here here here here here here here here here here and here here here here here here here here. Watch at gazette.com.
Lotteries
Powerball: Est. jackpot: $xx million
x, x, x, x, x Powerball x — Powerplay x
Mega Millions:
Est. jackpot: $xx million x, x, x, x, x Megaball x — Megaplier x
Lucky for Life: $1,000 a day for life
x, x, x, x, x
Lucky Ball x
Colorado Lotto:
Est. jackpot: $xx million
x, x, x, x, x, x
Colorado Lotto Plus:
x, x, x, x, x, x
Cash 5: x, x, x, x, x Drawing held daily Pick 3: Midday: x, x, x; Evening: x,x,x; — Drawings held daily.