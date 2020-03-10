corrections The Gazette corrects errors of fact in this space. If you find mistakes, please call 636-0266 during business hours.
nation/world The United States began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday, taking a step forward on its peace deal with the Taliban while also praising Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s promise to start releasing Taliban prisoners after he had delayed for over a week. The U.S.-Taliban deal signed Feb. 29 was touted as Washington’s effort to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan. A7 Sports Prep girls’ tennis preview: Vanguard High tennis team comes into the season with experience and high expectations. C1 business President Donald Trump pitched his ideas for a break on payroll taxes and other economic relief. By the end of trading, the S&P 500 was up 4.9% and had erased three-fifths of Monday’s loss. B1 politics President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax break met with bipartisan resistance on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts to work to contain the coronavirus outbreak. A8
gannon cruise The Gazette offers a gallery of the growing memorial for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in Lorson Ranch in the Springs. Watch at gazette.com.
Lotteries
Powerball: Est. jackpot: $110 million
7, 15, 21, 33, 62 Powerball 23 — Powerplay 2
Mega Millions:
Est. jackpot: $75 million 6, 17, 48, 54, 69 Megaball 12 — Megaplier 5
Lucky for Life: $1,000 a day for life
3, 13, 16, 45, 48
Lucky Ball 13
Colorado Lotto:
Est. jackpot: $1.8 million
1, 3, 11, 30, 34, 39
Colorado Lotto Plus:
12, 17, 23, 25, 27, 36
Cash 5: 4, 5, 8, 11, 13 Drawing held daily Pick 3: Midday: 9, 6, 5; Evening: 2, 7, 4; — Drawings held daily.