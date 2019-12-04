label hed Text goes here here here here here here here here here here here and here here here here here here here here. Watch at gazette.com.
nation/world Aiming to play the role of global statesman as the impeachment drama was unfolding in Washington, President Donald Trump instead shattered NATO’s professed message of unity at its 70th anniversary celebration in England and put his personal and policy differences with alliance members on stark display. A7 Sports Mike Bobo has agreed to step down as football coach at Colorado State after a second straight losing season. The move was announced Wednesday by athletic director Joe Parker. Bobo went 28-35 during his five seasons in Fort Collins. C2 business Nearly 10 months out of bankruptcy, Sears is limping into the holiday shopping season. They’re grungy and understaffed, poorly stocked and losing vendors. B1 politics Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was released from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection. A8
corrections
The Gazette corrects errors of fact in this space. If you find mistakes, please call 636-0266 during business hours.