Lotteries Powerball: Est. jackpot: $70 million x, x, x, x, x Powerball x — Powerplay x Mega Millions: Est. jackpot: $40 million 4, 6, 32, 52, 64 Megaball 6 — Megaplier 2 Lucky for Life: $1,000 a day for life 3, 7, 21, 25, 26 Lucky Ball 4 Colorado Lotto: Est. jackpot: $1.3 million x, x, x, x, x, x Colorado Lotto Plus: x, x, x, x, x, x Cash 5: x, x, x, x, x Drawing held daily Pick 3: Midday: 7, 0, 9; Evening: x, x, x; — Drawings held daily.
label hed Text goes here here here here here here here here here here here and here here here here here here here here. Watch at gazette.com.
nation/world
The number of new cases of the coronavirus in China dropped for a second straight day, health officials said Wednesday in a possible glimmer of hope amid the outbreak that has infected over 45,000 people worldwide and killed more than 1,100.
• A Syrian was killed and another was wounded when government supporters attacked American troops and tried to block their way as their convoy drove through an army checkpoint in northeastern Syria. A7
Sports
CU fans feel heartbroken and anger after Buffs football coach Mel Tucker resigned late Tuesday to takeover the Michigan State program. C1
business
The U.S. budget deficit through the first four months of this budget year is up 19% from the same period a year ago, putting the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit since 2012. B1