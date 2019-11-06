label hed Text goes here here here here here here here here here here here and here here here here here here here here. Watch at gazette.com.
nation/world Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will announce that he is entering the race for his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, two Republicans with direct knowledge of his plans said Wednesday. • A 61-year-old white Milwaukee man accused of throwing acid on a Hispanic man’s face will be charged with a hate crime, increasing the possible sentence he may receive if convicted, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A7 Sports College basketball: This is finally the team Dave Pilipovich wanted at Air Force, a senior-laden group that stuck together and brings legitimate Mountain West talent, writes Brent Briggeman.C1 business Xerox’s potential takeover of HP (valued at $27 billion) provided a lift to shareholders of both companies Wednesday. For bondholders, not so much. The planned cash-and-stock offer from Xerox could be funded in part by borrowing more debt. B1
corrections
The Gazette corrects errors of fact in this space. If you find mistakes, please call 636-0266 during business hours.