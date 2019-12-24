Clashes resume: Police, protesters
HONG KONG • Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned Santa Claus hats, as the more than six-month-long demonstrations look set to move into the new year.
Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the arrest of a still indeterminate number of demonstrators.
The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month. Sunday’s protests were focused on the city’s mainly working class Mong Kok district. In response, police ran down suspected protesters in shopping malls and on subway trains.
Author Elizabeth Spencer dies at 98
NEW YORK • Elizabeth Spencer, a grande dame of Southern literature who bravely navigated between the Jim Crow past and open-ended present in her novels and stories including the celebrated novella “Light In the Piazza,” has died at 98.
Spencer, who sometimes went by her married name Elizabeth Rusher, died Sunday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., according to playwright Craig Lucas, who adapted “Light In the Piazza” for the stage.
Old enough to know ex-slaves and Civil War veterans, Spencer chronicled her complicated affection for her ties to tiny Carrollton, Miss. — her determination to honor them and to leave them behind. Like her predecessor and fellow Mississippian, William Faulkner, she was an author praised by strangers and shunned by acquaintances.
Rapper Lil Wayne may face charges
MIAMI • Lil Wayne is free to celebrate Christmas in Miami after federal agents searched his private jet, but the rapper still faces potential charges after agents found at least one handgun and drugs, according to law enforcement sources.
The gun also qualified as bling — a gold-plated .45 caliber handgun with a pearl grip, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the plane search. The weapon, they said, was found in the musician’s Coach bag along with drugs, after the jet landed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport following a flight from California.
Investigators also found MDMA in pill and crystal form as well as weed, cocaine and heroin in the bag. In addition, Lil Wayne’s chef, who was traveling with the rapper, had about $20,000 in cash on him, sources said.
NEWS SERVICES