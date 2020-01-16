COLORADO
POLITICS
Man to pay for Ponzi scheme
The owner of a Colorado securities company will pay restitution for his participation in a $1.2 billion nationwide Ponzi scheme, the state announced on Wednesday.
Gerald Ortiz of Colorado Retirement Specialists, LLC sold unlicensed securities from Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC. and received commission. Investors were guaranteed payments, even if the loans that the payments went toward defaulted.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Woodbridge with operating a Ponzi scheme in 2017.
The Colorado Division of Securities discovered that Ortiz allegedly sold promissory notes to Colorado investors, but that the securities were unlicensed.
The division reported that the Woodbridge scheme in Colorado factors into the $60 million taken from 450 investors that investigators have uncovered in recent years.
Acting Securities Commissioner David Cheval explained in a press release how “the fact that many of the salespeople offering Woodbridge products were unlicensed is a perfect example of why checking the credentials of any person peddling investments is extremely important.”
If Ortiz violates the Denver District Court injunction, which stipulates he will refrain from selling unlicensed securities, he could be held in contempt of court.
MICHAEL KARLIK
DAILY BUZZ
GAO: Trump broke law
washington •The White House violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine, an action at the center of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, a federal watchdog agency said Thursday.
The Government Accountability Office said in a report that the Office of Management and Budget broke the law in holding up the aid, which Congress passed less than a year ago, saying “the President is not vested with the power to ignore or amend any such duly enacted law.”
Ukraine opens investigation
dateline •Police in Ukraine are investigating whether the U.S. ambassador came under illegal surveillance by an unknown party before the Trump administration recalled her from Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.
news services