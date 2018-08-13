Flooding strikes
central, eastern Pa.
DARBY, Pa. • Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania on Monday, closing down a heavily traveled interstate and sending water into homes in the mountainous coal regions.
State highway and emergency management officials reported numerous closed roads in a wide swath of the state from Williamsport to the Philadelphia suburbs, and some motorists had to be rescued.
Hazel Coles said water rose so quickly at her home in Darby, outside Philadelphia, that she had to evacuate through a window.
She said there was about 3 feet of water on her street, and some people had to be evacuated by boat. She said the Red Cross was helping displaced residents.
“It’s just crazy,” she said.
“I thank God it wasn’t worse.”
The National Weather Service in State College said there were numerous reports of 6 inches of rain or more in Schuylkill and Columbia counties.
—
Probe: Teens strapped down but not abused
WASHINGTON • A state review into the treatment of immigrant teens held at a Virginia detention center confirmed the facility uses restraint techniques that can include strapping children to chairs and placing mesh bags over their heads.
But investigators concluded the harsh treatment described by detainees at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center did not meet the state’s legal threshold of abuse or neglect, according to a copy of the findings issued Monday by the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice and obtained by The Associated Press.
The regulators did make several recommendations to improve conditions inside the facility, including hiring more bilingual staff, expanding “culturally relevant programming” and improving screening to provide care for detainees who suffer from mental health issues.”
—
Man charged in death of black man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. • Prosecutors charged a white man with manslaughter Monday in the death of an unarmed black man whose video-recorded shooting in a store parking lot has revived debate over Florida’s “stand your ground” law.
Michael Drejka, 47, has been charged with the July 19 death of Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store, Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe said.
Drejka was being held at the county jail on $100,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney.
NEWS SERVICES