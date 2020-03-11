COLORADO
POLITICS
Weiser opposes changes to Trump policies
Colorado’s Democratic attorney general wants the country’s Republican president to rethink his recent changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, the federal law that dictates federal approval for infrastructure and other construction projects.
While communities and environmental groups say the process is justice for communities, those clamoring for NEPA reform point out that environmental permitting and other red tape can tie up work for years.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser sent a letter about the proposed changes the White House Council on Environmental Quality.
“In Colorado, protecting our state’s land, air, water, and people is of the utmost importance,” the letter states. “Colorado is home to abundant natural resources, and its natural environment provides aesthetic, economic, social, and ecological value.
“The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) ensures that decision makers consider, and seek to minimize, potential adverse effects on Colorado’s resources.”
“Since NEPA became law 50 years ago, federal, state, local and tribal agencies have worked collaboratively with concerned citizens to reach better decisions on federal actions such as highway construction, energy development, water planning, disaster preparedness, and fish and wildlife management,” Weiser said in a statement.
joey bunch
DAILY BUZZ
AG Barr backs FISA reforms
washington • Attorney General William Barr endorsed the bipartisan Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act reform bill being pushed by Republican and Democratic congressional leaders ahead of the expiration of key surveillance authorities this weekend.
“I have reviewed the House FISA bill and support its passage,” Barr said Wednesday. “The bill contains an array of new requirements and compliance provisions that will protect against abuse and misuse in the future while ensuring that this critical tool is available when appropriate to protect the safety of the American people.”
Barr said the bill contained provisions that he and FBI Director Christopher Wray put forward “to address past failures,” in the wake of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s scathing FISA abuse report.
news services