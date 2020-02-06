COLORADO
Neguse speaks on gun violence
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado was one of a handful of lawmakers and gun violence prevention advocates who were unhappy with President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. They held a press conference Wednesday outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to talk about violence in terms of an epidemic.
“In 2019, there were more mass shootings than days in the year,” said Neguse, the Democrat from Lafayette. “This is not normal, and yet we heard not a word from President Trump last night about an epidemic that is taking our children too early, leaving families and communities wrecked to pick up the pieces.
Neguse brought Tom Mauser, the father of Daniel Mauser who was killed at Columbine High School in 1999, to the State of the Union address.
“It’s been 20 years since Columbine. Individuals like Tom, individuals across our country should not have to wait any longer for their leaders in Washington to acknowledge the devastation and grief the gun violence epidemic is having on our nation,” Neguse said.
Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat from Georgia, described misplaced solutions. “Too often we are told that we must accept all of these gun violence tragedies in our country, we are told that instead of changing our laws we must have more active shooter drills in our schools,” she said in a news release from Neguse’s office. Neguse and McBath sit on the House Judiciary Committee.
Poll: Trump
reelection rises
washington • A week of strong job approval polls for President Trump has ended with the one survey that sizes up his chances for reelection, and the odds are nearly 60% that he will win a second term.
Betting aggregator Oddschecker.com put Trump’s chances at 59.99%, and the site shows that Trump has been soaring in the past few weeks, paralleling national job approval surveys including Gallup and the highly watched RealClearPolitics “Trump Job Approval” average.
Trump’s odds of victory are now 5-7, according to Oddschecker. The firm’s spokesman, Pete Watt, told Secrets that “Trump is at an all-time high.”
Far behind is Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has a 16.7% chance of winning the White House.
