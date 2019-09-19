Suicide truck bomb kills 20
KABUL, Afghanistan • A powerful suicide truck bomb devastated a hospital in southern Afghanistan early Thursday morning, killing 20 people and wounding 97, according to the province’s governor, while a deadly drone strike in the country’s east was blamed on U.S. forces.
The Taliban, who claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, have carried out nearly daily attacks since peace talks with the United States collapsed earlier this month.
Thursday’s massive explosion destroyed part of the hospital in Qalat, the capital of southern Zabul province, and left a fleet of ambulances broken and battered.
Residents, many of whom had come to see their sick family members, used shawls and blankets to carry the wounded inside the destroyed building, while authorities scrambled to take the worst of the wounded to hospitals in nearby Kandahar.
Hours earlier, a drone attack in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province blamed on U.S. forces killed at least 16 and wounded tens of others, most of them civilians, said Jawaid Zaman, presidential adviser on tribal affairs. The U.S. forces in Afghanistan said they carried out a strike in eastern Nangarhar targeting Islamic State positions in the area.
“We are aware of allegations of the death of noncombatants and are working with local officials to determine the facts,” said Col. Sonny Legget, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.
Angry residents where the strike occurred carried 12 bodies to the provincial capital Jalalabad Thursday morning protesting the attack, said provincial council head Ahmad Ali Hazrat.
Shooting suspect pleads guilty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. • The man charged with killing two North Carolina university students and wounding four in April pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges, then apologized for his crimes.
Trystan Andrew Terrell also pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm on educational property - charges filed in connection with the April 30 shooting of students gathered in a lecture hall at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
State prosecutors accepted Terrell’s plea during a hearing that was previously scheduled to decide whether the gunman could face the death penalty for the killings. Victims and their families were given the chance to speak.
Julie Parlier burst into tears as she read a statement. Her 19-year-old son, Reid, was one of those who died.
