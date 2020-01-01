Brown’s ex-partner Gordon dies at 30
ATLANTA • Nick Gordon, who was found liable in the death of his ex-partner Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30.
Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’s death in a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press. The Atlanta attorney did not give a cause of death or say where Gordon died.
Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. She died after six months in a coma.
Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died.
An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner couldn’t determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.
Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.
—
Actress arrested in death of mother
OLATHE, Kan. • An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger” is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.
Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kan., the Kansas City Star reported. She is charged with second-degree murder and jailed on $500,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
She’s accused in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, who authorities say was found dead Dec. 20 inside her Olathe home.
The website IMDb said Mollie Fitzgerald is a movie director and producer as well as actress. She worked on mostly low-budget films, including “The Lawful Truth” in 2014 and “The Creeps” in 2017.
—
Massive solar farm gets approved
WASHINGTON • Federal officials plan to approve a massive solar farm with energy storage in the desert outside Las Vegas, paving the way for a $1-billion project that will provide electricity to Nevada residents served by billionaire Warren Buffett’s NV Energy.
At 690 megawatts across 7,100 acres, the facility would generate more power than the largest solar farm currently operating in the United States, a 579-megawatt plant in Southern California.
news services