ABC suspends reporter over error
NEW YORK • ABC says it has suspended reporter Matt Gutman for incorrectly reporting that all four of Kobe Bryant’s children were with him in the helicopter crash north of Los Angeles on Sunday that killed the basketball star and eight others.
The network said reporting the facts accurately is a cornerstone of its business and Gutman had failed to meet its standards. It would not say on Thursday how long Gutman’s suspension would last.
One of Bryant’s daughters, Gianna, was a passenger and among those killed.
Gutman’s inaccurate report came in the initial stages of reporting on the accident and was later corrected on the air.
“We are in the business of holding people accountable,” Gutman said.
“And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused.”
TV executive Silverman dies at 82
LOS ANGELES • Fred Silverman, the only TV executive who steered programming for each of the Big Three broadcast networks and who brought “All in the Family,” “Roots,” “Hawaii Five-O” and other hit series and miniseries to television during his more than three-decade career, died Thursday. He was 82.
Silverman, who had been battling cancer, died at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, family spokesperson Julia Rosen said Thursday. Family members were with him, Rosen said.
Silverman had a son and daughter with his wife, Catherine Kihn.
Brexit now has become reality
BRUSSELS • Friday will mark a truly historic moment, but almost nothing will happen.
A few Union Jack flags will be lowered from European Union buildings in Brussels, more will be waved in jubilation by Brexiteers in London at the moment of Britain’s departure — at 11 p.m. in the U.K., midnight in much of the EU (2300 GMT).
But for most of the half a billion people in Britain and the bloc, it will be a normal Friday night.
Britain and the bloc fought tooth and nail for the best part of four years — with insults flying across the English Channel — over the terms of their divorce. Now, on the eve of one of the most significant events in European Union history, the political eruptions have ceased and an uneasy quiet reigns: the calm before the next storm.
