Poll: Trial won’t be revealing
washington • Americans are sharply divided along party lines about whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office, and they doubt the Senate impeachment trial will do anything to change their minds, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Overall, the public is slightly more likely to say the Senate should convict and remove Trump from office than to say it should not, 45% to 40%. But a sizable percentage, 14%, say they don’t know enough to have an opinion.
Americans on both sides of the debate say they feel strongly about their positions, and three-quarters say it’s not very likely or not at all likely that the trial will introduce new information that would change their minds.
Linda Valenzuela, 46, of Las Cruces, N.M., leans Democrat and said she is certain that Trump acted unlawfully in pressuring Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to investigate activities by former Vice President Joe Biden, a Trump political rival, and his son Hunter in the Eastern European nation.
But Valenzuela also said that it is “not at all likely” that she will hear anything from Trump’s defense team during the trial that would change her mind about the president.
“I know what he did was not legal,” she said.
Similarly, Jackie Perry, 59, a Republican from Carrollton, Ga., said that she was certain that Trump had acted within the law. She said she could not envision her position on Trump changing because of evidence or testimony presented in the trial.
Biden snaps at reporter
washington • Joe Biden became visibly irate with CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe after the newsman asked the former vice president why he attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders this week.
“Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology. Now, you’re attacking him,” O’Keefe said. “Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?”
“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why?” Biden asked. “You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down, it’s OK. He apologized for saying that I was corrupt. He didn’t say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security.”
Biden’s frustration comes as a CNN poll found Sanders leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field.
