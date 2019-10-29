Chileans plan new protests
SANTIAGO, Chile • Thousands of Chileans filled a plaza in the center of the capital Tuesday in the 12th day of demonstrations that began with youth protests over a subway fare hike and transformed into a leaderless national movement demanding greater equality and better public services in a country long seen as an economic success story.
A move to meet one of their demands - replacing Chile’s dictatorship-era constitution — appeared to gain some momentum in the country’s congress.
Marches began in the early afternoon and as the sun set, there was a festive atmosphere in Plaza Italia, a rallying point during the demonstrations. The protesters banged pots and pans, blew plastic whistles and waved the Chilean and Mapuche indigenous flags. Vendors sold snacks, jewelry, hats and t-shirts. The demonstrators, many in their 20s and 30s, pressed their call for changes to a market-dominant socio-economic model that has fully or partially privatized pensions, health and education.
Turmoil: Lebanon’s PM resigns
BEIRUT • Lebanon’s prime minister resigned Tuesday, bowing to one of the central demands of anti-government demonstrators shortly after baton-wielding Hezbollah supporters rampaged through the main protest camp in Beirut, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters.
The demonstrators later returned to the camp in time to hear the news that Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he was stepping down after hitting a “dead end” in trying to resolve the crisis, which has paralyzed the country for nearly two weeks. The protesters erupted in cheers at the news. The resignation plunges Lebanon deeper into turmoil and uncertainty as it grapples with a severe economic and financial crisis.
Plane crashes into house; pilot dead
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. • A small plane crashed through the roof of a home Tuesday, killing the pilot and causing an explosion that set two houses ablaze in a New Jersey suburb of New York City.
No one was in the home that the Cessna 414 crashed into, but flames spread to another house, where a woman escaped injury, Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said.
The plane went down not far from an elementary school at about 11 a.m., according to National Transportation Safety Board investigator Adam Gerhardt.
The crash sent flames into the air and left neighbors thinking the earth was shaking.
