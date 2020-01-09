DAILY BUZZ
Trump starts ’20 with Ohio rally
Toledo, Ohio • President Donald Trump is celebrating the killing of Iran’s Quds Force commander and is mocking Democrats for wanting advance notice of military operations.
Trump is holding his first campaign rally Thursday since the fatal drone strike he ordered against Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
Trump says he took “bold and decisive action” to save American lives and is claiming that Soleimani was looking very seriously at further attacks on U.S. embassies beyond Baghdad.
Trump says that, “If you dare to threaten our citizens, you do so at your grave peril.”
Trump is also mocking Democrats for criticizing his decision to kill Soleimani, and says he didn’t have time to give a heads-up call to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, alleging “she isn’t operating with a full deck.”
8 Dems vote
against measure
washington • A small pack of House Democrats voted against a nonbinding resolution to curb President Trump’s authority to use military force against Iran.
The resolution will not reach the president’s desk, but it sent a signal that Democrats lack confidence in Trump’s actions against Iran.
Eight Democrats broke ranks and voted against it: Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey; Kendra Horn of Oklahoma; Joe Cunningham of South Carolina; Elaine Luria of Virginia.
Ben McAdams of Utah; Stephanie Murphy of Florida; Anthony Brindisi and Max Rose of New York.
Steyer to join Iowa debate
sacramento, calif. • Billionaire Tom Steyer qualified Thursday for next week’s Democratic presidential debate, putting him on stage in Iowa alongside five other candidates.
“This campaign has a fair bit of momentum right now,” he said while campaigning in New Hampshire after learning he’d qualified.
He’ll join former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday in Des Moines.
The debate comes just weeks before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, the first voting contest of the primary campaign.
Steyer qualified by hitting polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee.
