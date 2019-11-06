White House beefing up staff
WASHINGTON • The White House is beefing up its communications staff as it tries to grapple with the ongoing House impeachment investigation.
Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, and Tony Sayegh, a former Treasury Department spokesman, are expected to join the White House communications team to work on “proactive impeachment messaging” and other special projects, a senior administration official told The Associated Press.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal staffing, said that the roles would be temporary and that Bondi and Sayegh would be working as special government employees.
Turkey captures terrorist’s wife
ANKARA, Turkey • Turkey has captured a wife of the slain leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.
Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in the capital of Ankara but gave no other details. He did not say when or how the woman was captured or identify her by name.
A senior Turkish official, however, said the woman was among a group of 11 Islamic State suspects detained in a police operation in Turkey’s Hatay province, near the border with Syria, on June 2, 2018. The official identified her as Asma Fawzi Muhammad al-Qubaysi and said she was al Baghdadi’s first wife. A subsequent DNA test confirmed that another suspect who identified herself as Leila Jabeer, was al Baghdadi’s daughter, the official said.
Vegas: Make sleeping on streets illegal
LAS VEGAS • Facing protests about a “war on the poor,” Las Vegas officials were considering a law Wednesday that would make it illegal to sleep on the streets when beds are available at established shelters.
The measure makes Las Vegas the latest city in the U.S. West — from San Francisco and Seattle to Honolulu and Salt Lake City — to consider new laws to deal with complaints about homelessness. The Vegas proposal has drawn criticism from several Democratic presidential candidates.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that it’s unconstitutional to prosecute people from sleeping in public places when there aren’t enough shelter beds.
City Attorney Brad Jerbic said he intentionally wrote the measure to say “if beds are available” after the ruling struck down a camping ban from Boise, Idaho.
