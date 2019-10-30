DAILY BUZZ
McConnell: Resolution lacks ‘basic rights to due process’
washington • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday morning that a Democratic resolution on impeachment set to be voted on Thursday in the House of Representatives would deny President Trump the “most basic rights of due process.”
From the Senate floor, McConnell (R-Ky.) specifically called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump-basher Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for their impeachment efforts and called it “a bizarre process.”
He described “an impeachment inquiry as about the most solemn and serious process the House of Representatives can embark on,” but said that “instead of setting a high bar, House Democrats seem determined to set a new low.” The veteran GOP senator labeled Schiff “a de facto special prosecutor” and criticized Pelosi for starting with a news conference rather than a vote in the House.
DOJ appeals Judge’s order
washington • The Justice Department appealed a judge’s order directing the department to provide the House with secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
The department also asked Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to put her own order on hold until a federal appeals court has an opportunity to weigh in.
Howell on Friday directed the Justice Department to produce by Oct. 30 grand jury testimony referenced in Mueller’s report. That information could be of value to House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. She also affirmed the legality of the impeachment inquiry, saying no formal resolution by the House was necessary. In court filings, the Justice Department argued that once the grand jury material is released to the House Judiciary Committee, there is no guarantee that it will remain secret “and the confidentiality of the grand jury information will be lost for all time.”
The filings said there is no reason for the department to produce by the end of this week grand jury information when the impeachment inquiry is scheduled to last into 2020. They also say that the Mueller investigation is “secondary” in the impeachment probe to questions about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.
