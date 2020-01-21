COLORADO
POLITICS
Review: Election ‘war games’
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that her office will conduct training this week in Colorado Springs to prepare county clerks for “worst-case scenarios” in elections administration.
Known as Election Preparedness for Infrastructure and Cybersecurity training, the sessions have taken place in the past and been referred to as “war games, election style.”
Participants discuss and review scenarios to ensure preparedness for issues that could surface ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Griswold’s office said Monday the exercise, which will take place in a classroom setting Wednesday, is one of the few held in the U.S.
In 2018, participants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Secretaries of State attended a similar training. That event included 167 county representatives, 64 moderators, 41 observers and 15 support staff. Exercises covered cybersecurity and physical security dilemmas. From April to September 2018, Colorado spent over $211,124 in federal election assistance funding on post-election audit training, and an additional $99,000 for its exercise.
michael karlik
DAILY BUZZ
Greta Thunberg speaks at forum
davos, switzerland • Greta Thunberg isn’t easily intimidated.
The 17-year-old Swedish activist wasted little time Tuesday to push back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s description of climate campaigners as “the perennial prophets of doom” who predict the “apocalypse.”
Though Trump didn’t mention her directly in his speech at the World Economic Forum, it was clear he had his sights on Thunberg, who shot to fame a year ago by staging a regular strike at her school and sparked a global environmental movement.
“The facts are clear, but they are still too uncomfortable for you to address,” she told business and political leaders in Davos just after Trump’s speech.
Thunberg brushed aside Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would join the economic forum’s initiative to plant 1 trillion trees across the globe to help capture carbon dioxide from the Earth’s atmosphere. “Planting trees is good of course but it’s nowhere near enough,” Thunberg said.
news services