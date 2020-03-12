Weinstein goes from Rikers to Bellevue
NEW YORK • A day after receiving a 23-year prison term in his New York City rape case, Harvey Weinstein was in medical and legal limbo on Thursday but indicated through a lawyer that he is still eager to fight looming criminal charges in Los Angeles.
Weinstein, 67, suffered chest pains the day before at the Rikers Island jail complex, where the former movie mogul was initially taken after sentencing in his landmark #MeToo case, officials said. He was transferred to Bellevue Hospital to be evaluated, the second time he has been hospitalized since a jury found him guilty last month of rape and sexual assault.
The situation still hasn’t discouraged Weinstein, one of his lawyers said after visiting him Thursday at Bellevue.
“He has not given up by any stretch of the imagination,” said defense attorney Arthur Aidala. “He wants to fight California, and he wants to win his appeal here. That’s his plan.”
Within hours of Weinstein’s sentencing, prosecutors in Los Angeles announced they were beginning the extradition process to bring him there for an arraignment on charges he raped a woman and sexually assaulted another in 2013.
Pregnant woman dies after wall fall
HOUSTON • A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas, U.S. and Guatemalan authorities said Thursday.
Guatemala identified the woman as Mirian Stephany Girón Luna. Medical personnel tried to deliver her baby, but were unsuccessful, both governments said.
The U.S. said Girón was eight months pregnant, while Guatemalan authorities said she was at seven months.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection blamed Girón’s death on human smugglers who encouraged her to try to climb the wall.
In a statement, Gloria Chavez, the chief for the Border Patrol’s El Paso sector, said the authorities would work with Mexico “to find those responsible for placing these lives in danger.”
Trudeau’s wife has coronavirus
TORONTO • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Trudeau’s office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.
“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms and he will be in isolation for 14 days,” the statement said.
