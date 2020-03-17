Actor Waggoner dies at 84
LOS ANGELES • Lyle Waggoner, who used his good looks to comic effect on “The Carol Burnett Show,” partnered with a superhero on “Wonder Woman” and was the first centerfold for Playgirl magazine, died Tuesday. He was 84.
Waggoner, who was battling cancer, died peacefully Tuesday at his Los Angeles-area home with his wife of 60 years, Sharon, at his side, according to a family statement.
A household name in the 1970s, Waggoner went on to become a successful entrepreneur. He built a behind-the-scenes business that provides custom trailers that keep stars comfortable during production breaks. Playing on his surname, he called it Star Waggons.
In the mid-1960s, the Kansas-born Waggoner was appearing in run-of-the-mill movies such as “Swamp Country” and “The Catalina Caper” and was a finalist to play “Batman” in the campy TV series that eventually starred Adam West. Then he was called to audition for Burnett’s variety show.
The actress-comedian recalled that she wanted an announcer for the show who could do more than introduce the commercials. He had to also be good-looking, so she could do her ugly-duckling, romance-besotted character with him, and funny, so he could contribute laughs.
“In walked Lyle Waggoner,” she recalled in her 2010 book, “This Time Together.” “Gorgeous? Yes. But so much more. He was incredibly funny. He had a sly, tongue-in-cheek delivery that told you he was putting himself on and not taking himself seriously.”
Waggoner, who was born in April 1935, is survived by his wife, their two sons, Jason and Beau, and four grandchildren. Services were pending for Los Angeles and Wyoming, the family said.
—
Official: Rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone
BAGHDAD • At least three rockets struck Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone near the American Embassy late Tuesday, a day after an attack on a training base south of Baghdad where U.S.-led coalition troops and NATO trainers were present, Iraqi security officials said.
It was the fourth such attack in the span of a week.
At least three rockets struck the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to several foreign embassies, two Iraqi security officials said.
Myles Caggins, spokesman for the coalition, said the rockets fell at least 1.2 miles from the embassy.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The previous evening, rockets hit the Basmaya base near the Iraqi capital, an Iraqi army statement said.
news services