Syrian troops continue assault
ANKARA, Turkey • Airstrikes on rebel-controlled northwest Syria killed at least 16 people Tuesday, including two students and two teachers, opposition activists said, as government forces captured a town considered a symbol of the uprising against President Bashar Assad.
The capture of Kafranbel was another blow to insurgents after government gains over the past three months. Kafranbel was a major opposition-held town that gained attention in the early years of the Syrian conflict because of weekly anti-government protests that included humorous English-language banners carried by protesters.
The banners were initiated by anti-government journalist Raed Fares who was shot dead in the town along with his friend Hammoud al-Juneid in November 2018. Fares was a harsh critic of Islamic militants who control much of Idlib. The government controlled Syrian Central Military Media said Kafranbel was captured late Tuesday after fierce fighting with al-Qaida-linked militants. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the town was taken by the government after punishing bombardment from the air and ground.
—
Roof staged hunger strike
WASHINGTON • White supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof staged a hunger strike this month while on federal death row, alleging in letters to The Associated Press that he’s been “targeted by staff,” “verbally harassed and abused without cause” and “treated disproportionately harsh.”
The 25-year-old Roof, who killed nine black church members during a Bible study in Charleston, S.C., in 2015, told the AP in a letter dated Feb. 13 that the staff at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., feel justified in their conduct “since I am hated by the general public.”
A person familiar with the matter said Roof had been on a hunger strike but was no longer on one.
—
Mom of missing kids wants bail reduced
HONOLULU • A mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children wants a judge to reconsider her $5 million bail.
A court hearing for her request is scheduled Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested last week on an Idaho warrant.
She has been charged with two felony counts of child abandonment. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September.
news services