COLORADO
POLITICS
Bill would pay towing for crime victims
Here’s a problem you should hope to never have to worry about: the towing and impound fees for a vehicle that belonged to the victim of a crime.
Families of crime victims sometimes get that awful surprise bill, and a piece of legislation sponsored by Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan of Aurora and Republican Sen. Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs aims to help out.
House Bill 1107 would put $100,000 a year in the budget of the Division of Criminal Justice in each of the next two years to be given out as grants to nonprofits that use the money to pay those fees.
The House Judiciary Committee passed the bill 9-0 in its first committee hearing Tuesday.
Coloradans also can get stuck with the bill if their vehicle is recovered by law enforcement or impounded as evidence.
“Undeserved towing and impound fees can be a huge burden on victims of crime during some of the most trying times in their lives,” Sullivan said in a statement. “In the wake of a crime, paying a towing fee because your car was recovered by law enforcement should be the last thing you have to worry about. This commonsense bill would give important financial and stress relief to victims who need it most. I hope to see it become law this session.”
joey bunch
DAILY BUZZ
GOP wins key
Texas district
houston • Republicans won control of a closely watched congressional district in the Houston suburbs in a special election on Tuesday.
Gary Gates defeated Democrat Eliz Markowitz, garnering 58% of the vote in a district President Trump won by double digits in 2016.
Several prominent Democrats, including presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, endorsed Markowitz, a teacher. Former congressman Beto O’Rourke also spent time campaigning for Markowitz.
The election’s result quells some fear among Texas Republicans that Trump is hurting the party in the more left-leaning suburbs, especially among women.
National Democrats have relentlessly poured money into Texas elections since Trump won the White House, pledging to turn the state blue in 2020. So far, the Lone Star state remains a solid red.
news services