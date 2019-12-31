Man charged after damaging a Picasso
LONDON • A 20-year-old man is being held in custody pending his next court hearing after being charged with damaging a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery in London.
London police said Tuesday that Shakeel Ryan Massey of northwest London has been charged with criminal damage.
He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police said the attack on the artwork happened Saturday. Police did not specify the painting but British media said it was “Bust Of A Woman.”
The Tate Modern said the damaged artwork was being assessed by its conservation team and the museum remained open.
The 1944 painting depicts photographer Dora Maar in a semi-abstract style wearing a hat and green clothes.
Sonny Mehta
dies at age 77
NEW YORK • Sonny Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A. Knopf who guided one of the book world’s most esteemed imprints to new heights through a blend of prize-winning literature by Toni Morrison and Cormac McCarthy among others and blockbusters such as “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” has died at age 77.
Mehta, the husband of author Gita Mehta, died Monday at a Manhattan hospital.
According to Knopf, the cause was complications from pneumonia.
“Mehta’s contributions to the world of letters and publishing are without precedent,” a statement from the publisher read Tuesday.
Lawyers: Durst wrote ‘cadaver’ note
LOS ANGELES • Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge that he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he’s accused of killing, according to court documents.
In a court filing Christmas Eve in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded he had written the note directing police to the home of his best friend, Susan Berman, in December 2000.
Durst, 76, pleaded not guilty to murder in Berman’s death but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.
The revelation was made in a joint filing by defense lawyers and prosecutors on stipulations for a trial scheduled for Feb. 10.
Attorneys for Durst said they made the concession as a strategic decision after the judge agreed to admit the evidence based on analysis by handwriting experts.
