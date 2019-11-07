DAILY BUZZ
GOP pushes for whistleblower ID
WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump and his congressional allies have created an uneasy tension on Capitol Hill around a push to out the whistleblower whose report launched the House impeachment inquiry, in the days since a right-wing outlet reported a name and work history without direct confirmation.
Trump, at the White House on Sunday, discussed the details of the report but didn’t mention the name and added: “I don’t know if that’s true or not.” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, mentioned a resume item at a GOP news conference Friday and on Fox News on Tuesday but didn’t say the name.
And Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., after he called on the media at a Trump rally to name the whistleblower, told CQ Roll Call on Tuesday that he “probably will” publicly name the person mentioned in the article, but declined to say if he knew for sure if it was correct.
“Well, you go ask him. You’ll go do some investigative reporting,” Paul said, turning to a group of reporters. “You all could go knock on the guy’s house. Raise your hand if you’ve knocked on the guy’s house and ask him if he’s the whistleblower.”
Yet lawmakers have avoided repeating the reported name themselves for a mix of legal, institutional and political reasons. Democrats as well as Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and other Republicans pushed back Tuesday against the calls to out the whistleblower, amid worries that the threat of exposure will discourage future whistleblowers and hurt congressional oversight efforts for administrations to come.
Flynn looks to et plea thrown out
washington • Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, is seeking to have his guilty plea thrown out for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.
In seeking to dismiss the case, Flynn’s lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to hold prosecutors in contempt of court for withholding evidence. They also have embraced what appear to be unrelated conspiracy theories pushed by Trump and his allies to discredit federal investigators. In seeking to toss the case and obtain more evidence, attorney Sidney Powell in recent months have accused the FBI of plotting to trap Flynn. Agents orchestrated an “ambush-interview,” Powell wrote, and tricked her client “into making statements they could allege as false.”
