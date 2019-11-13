label hed Text goes here here here here here here here here here here here and here here here here here here here here. Watch at gazette.com.
nation/world The worst flooding in Venice in more than 50 years prompted calls Wednesday to better protect the historic city from rising sea levels as officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage. • Israeli aircraft struck Islamic Jihad targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Wednesday while the militant group rained scores of rockets into Israel. A7 Sports Facincil incidunt wisl digna facin ea facinim in ver iliquat vel in vel illa commy here here here here here here. C1 business U.S.-China trade talks have hit a snag over farm purchases, according to people familiar with the matter. B1
corrections
The Gazette corrects errors of fact in this space. If you find mistakes, please call 636-0266 during business hours.
• A story on Page A1 of Wednesday’s Gazette incorrectly described the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer team. The Switchbacks are part of the USL Championship professional soccer league.