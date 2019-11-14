DAILY BUZZ
Committee to probe Rep. Tlaib
WASHINGTON • The House Ethics Committee said it is gathering facts in a review of potential campaign finance violations by Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
Federal Election Commission filings show that after Tlaib’s election in 2018, to her first term, she paid herself a total of $17,500 from her campaign chest. Although congressional candidates can pay themselves during their election cycle, they are restricted from drawing a salary after they are elected.
In a statement Thursday, the ethics committee’s members said the review is not the same as an investigation of Tlaib, 43, who represents a Detroit district.
Bevin concedes Ky. gov. race
FRANKFORT, Ky. • Republican Gov. Matt Bevin conceded to Democratic archnemesis Andy Beshear on Thursday, putting an end to Kentucky’s bitterly fought governor’s race and setting the stage for divided government.
Bevin, an ally of President Donald Trump, made the dramatic announcement outside his statehouse office on the same day election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals at his request. Bevin, who trailed by several thousand votes, acknowledged that the recanvass wouldn’t change the outcome.
“We’re going to have a change in the governorship based upon the vote of the people,” Bevin said at the news conference.
10 candidates make debate cut
dateline • Ten Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for next Wednesday’s debate in Georgia, giving voters a smaller lineup on stage to consider even as the party’s overall field expands.
The Democratic National Committee confirmed the lineup Thursday after reviewing polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds. Those on the stage will be: former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; billionaire activist Tom Steyer of California; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York.
Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro missed the cut. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas ended his campaign last month.
