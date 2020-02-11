DAILY BUZZ
Poll: Majority feels Trump will be reelected
washington • Democrats have not convinced the public that they are able to beat President Trump in 2020.
A new poll from Monmouth University found that an overwhelming majority of Americans, approximately two-thirds, believe Trump will win reelection this year, with only 28% feeling otherwise. However, the poll also found that only 42% of voters believe the incumbent president should win reelection. Support for Trump’s reelection has steadily grown since September 2019 after the House of Representatives announced its impeachment proceedings.
In late September, only 39% supported Trump’s reelection. Before his acquittal, that number increased to 41%, and, as the campaign continued, Democrats have comparatively less confidence in their chances to win the presidency. Only 11% of Democrats say their nominee will “definitely beat” Trump, while 44% believe he or she will “probably” defeat Trump. By contrast, 59% of Republicans say a Trump 2020 victory is “definite,” and 34% say it is “probable.”
Calls to end Bloomberg bid
manchester, N.H. • A top Bernie Sanders campaign official has called on Michael Bloomberg to end his bid for president after leaked audio surfaced of him defending stop and frisk.
Nina Turner, national co-chairwoman of the independent Vermont senator’s presidential campaign, called on Bloomberg to drop out of the Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, according to Axios. Turner called for Bloomberg’s exit over a newly surfaced audio clip of the former mayor defending stop-and-frisk policies he implemented while governing New York City. “What has been exposed is the true nature of Mayor Bloomber,” Nina Turner said.
Big ratings numbers for Fox
new york • The week President Donald Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial was Fox News Channel’s best in the ratings since the weeks he was elected and inaugurated.
The Nielsen company said Fox News averaged 4.27 million viewers in prime time last week, better than any network except for ABC, which televised the Academy Awards. It was the fifth most-watched week ever for Fox’s prime-time schedule, and highest since 2016 election week, Nielsen said.
news services