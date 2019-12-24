COLORADO
POLITICS
Whistleblower: Court denies appeal to claim retaliation
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on Friday reaffirmed a lower court ruling against a government employee who made claims ranging from whistleblower retaliation and limits on his political participation to unlawful termination.
Drew Miller was a retired U.S. Air Force Reserve Colonel with a Ph.D. in public policy when he went to work for the Institute for Defense Analyses about 16 years ago. First a consultant and then an employee of the agency, Miller’s behavior over time, as laid out in the undisputed material facts of the court opinion, struck his superiors as problematic. Miller complained about six analysts who were reassigned to a project he was working on, calling them unqualified. In 2013, he wanted to write a letter identifying himself as an IDA employee supporting President Barack Obama’s nominee for secretary of defense.
A year earlier, he also began marketing memberships to “a survival community.”
An investigation into a report Miller prepared for a conference found that it “was not written in an objective manner, made misleading statements and used some references in a deceptive way, and failed to meet IDA standards.” A subsequent research publication from Miller violated the directive of his superiors and resulted in his termination. Miller sued the IDA two years later. The circuit court found that Miller failed to show he experienced whistleblower retaliation. There was also no evidence to suggest that he experienced wrongful termination after he published an article that IDA felt was a conflict of interest because the subject matter was related to his marketing of a survival community.
Miller also brought suit beyond the statute of limitations in claiming a curtailment of his political activity. Finally, Judge Terrence L. O’Brien wrote, Miller had not proven that he was subject to retaliation under the False Claims Act.
MICHAEL KARLIK
DAILY BUZZ
Editor quits over uproar
washington • An editor at the Christian Post announced his resignation after the publication came out with an editorial in defense of President Trump. Napp Nazworth’s decision to quit comes amid a divide among evangelical publications concerning the president.
NEWS SERVICES