AG Weiser supports bill
Attorney General Phil Weiser testified Monday in support of a bill that would create a pretrial release screening process in each judicial district in a way that minimizes race, ethnicity or gender bias, and lessens dependence on cash bail.
“The main purpose of our bail system is both simple and limited — ensuring defendants appear in court and protecting public safety while defendants await their trial,” Weiser wrote in remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Cash bail requirements shouldn’t be permitted to serve as a revenue generator, an ineffective alternative for individualized judgments as to whether a person is a risk (to society or to flee), or, worst of all, an instrument of criminalizing poverty.”
The proposal, Senate Bill 161, would create a presumption that an individual would be released pending trial without any monetary conditions. Weiser asserted that the current system of cash bail produces more crime than a risk-assessment model would, and pointed to the lost income of someone unable to bond out of jail and the disparate outcomes afforded those in the justice system based on ability to pay.
“In many parts of our state, relying on ability to pay to determine pre-trial detention is a shortcut borne of a lack of resources,” he continued.
Census poll: Most Americans to participate
washington • Most Americans say they are likely to participate in the 2020 census, but some doubt that the U.S. Census Bureau will keep their personal information confidential, a new poll shows.
The poll from The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 7 in 10 Americans say it’s extremely or very likely they will participate in the census this year by filling out a questionnaire. Another 2 in 10 say it’s somewhat likely.
That’s higher than what the Census Bureau predicts — a self-response rate of 6 in 10 people. But the bureau’s past research shows that people say they are going to participate in the census at a higher rate than they actually do.
“People respond to a survey question as they think they are expected to behave,” Kenneth Prewitt, a former Census Bureau director in the Clinton administration, said in an email.
news services