Democrat Brown wins House seat
CLEVELAND • Democrat Shontel Brown won the Cleveland-area U.S. House seat formerly held by Biden Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge in Tuesday’s special election.
Brown is a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county Democratic Party. She defeated Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, in the 11th Congressional District. The district is a heavily Democratic area that stretches from Cleveland to Akron.
Brown will fill the remainder of Fudge’s term, which runs until January 2023, facing reelection again next year to hold the seat.
Jesse Jackson released from hospital
WASHINGTON • U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, left the hospital Tuesday after falling and hitting his head the day before at Howard University.
The 80-year-old reverend said in a video that he was grateful to the staff at the historically Black university’s hospital in Washington, D.C.
“I want to express my thanks to the doctors and nurses at Howard University for giving me the best of service,” said Jackson, who had a bandage on the left side of his forehead and was surrounded by medical professionals.
