Crow: Fixing Fort Hood issues will be ‘heavy lift’
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is among House members who traveled to Fort Hood, Texas, to investigate the approximately 30 service-member deaths at the installation this year.
The lawmakers visited the Army base Sept. 18, speaking to soldiers, spouses, leadership and others about alleged issues with the culture at the base, as well as the health and well-being of families.
“I was ashamed by the conditions of some of the barracks we visited last week, which appeared to lack basic maintenance and cleanliness,” said Crow, a former Army Ranger.
“The leaders of those units must be held accountable. The men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for us deserve so much better. I believe that the new senior leadership we met with last week is committed to fixing the issues we saw, but they have a heavy lift in front of them.”
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., the chair of the Military Personnel Subcommittee, said the trip had convinced her that more congressional oversight of the base was necessary. High-profile murders at Fort Hood, including that of Vanessa Guillén, as well as six suicides and eight accidental deaths, have focused attention on the installation. Speier said people told her “I don’t feel safe on the base,” and Crow and others reported learning about mold in military housing and broken chairs in classrooms.
Other House members who took the trip with Crow and Speier included U.S. Reps. Gilbert R. Cisneros, D-Calif.; Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.; Katherine Clark, D-Mass.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.
michel karlik, colorado politics
Judge says Eric Trump must testify
new york • Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into his family’s business practices before the November presidential election, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting his lawyers’ claims that his “extreme travel schedule” on the campaign trail warranted a delay.
State Judge Arthur Engoron said President Donald Trump’s middle son, a Trump Organization executive, must comply with a subpoena to give a deposition under oath no later than Oct. 7, adding that the court is not “bound by the timelines of the national election.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James went to court to enforce Eric Trump’s subpoena after his lawyers abruptly canceled a July interview with investigators in her office’s probe, which is focused on whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits. Trump and his lawyers didn’t comment.
news services