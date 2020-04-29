52 who worked or voted have virus
MADISON, Wis. • There are no plans to postpone or otherwise alter a special congressional election in Wisconsin that is less than two weeks away, even though more than 50 people who voted in person or worked the polls during the state’s presidential primary this month have tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite warnings from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and others that proceeding with in-person voting during the April 7 election would lead to a spike in cases, that does not appear to have happened. Evers tried to change the election so that it would be conducted entirely by mail, but he was blocked by the Republican-led Legislature and conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The “vast majority” of COVID-19 cases tied to the election have “already likely come to the surface,” said Andrea Palm, the state Department of Health Services secretary on Wednesday. After May 7, the state will stop asking people who test positive for the virus whether they were at the polls a month earlier because of how much time has passed, she said.
The 52 positive cases were in people who tested positive in the two weeks after the election, so by April 21. Most people show symptoms within 14 days of exposure, though some people who have the virus don’t show symptoms.
Statewide, there have been more than 6,500 confirmed cases and 308 deaths since the outbreak began.
—
FAA: Ford wrongly crossed runway
HAWTHORNE, Calif. • Harrison Ford was piloting a plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another plane was landing, and federal authorities are investigating, officials and a representative for the actor said Wednesday.
Ford was at the controls of a small plane Friday at Hawthorne Airport in the Los Angeles area when, according to a statement released by Ford’s publicist, he crossed the runway after mishearing an instruction from air traffic control.
“He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” according to the statement from publicist Ina Treciokas. ”No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”
Without naming Ford, the Federal Aviation Administration said in its own statement that a two-seat Aviat Husky plane crossed the runway while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing.
The other plane was just over a half-mile away, according to the FAA.
Ford’s statement says the purpose of his flight was “to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft.”
news services